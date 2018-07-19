Summer Travel Trends

Summer is not over yet, which means there is still time to plan a vacation. Emily Kaufman, better known as “The Travel Mom” has you covered on where to plan your next vacation.

So Emily, what are some of the best places to travel to this summer?

"When it comes to family travel, we're hearing words like immersive, cultural, educational, and I've teamed up with Providence Rhode Island because they fit all of those descriptive words. They've got one of the oldest zoo's in the country, that continues to enhance their exhibits and give people the opportunity to learn more about animals and climates. They've also got gondola rides throughout the city because there's a rich Italian influence there. When it comes to museums, they've got the providence children's museums where kids can get interactive with the exhibits. For older kids, they can check out the Rhode Island school of design. When it comes to the Italian culture, providence has little Italy at Federal Hill, where you can enjoy food and all kinds of festivities, especially Columbus Day. Water fire continues through November and it's free. Goprovidence.Com is the place to plan your trip.

Now summer and beaches go hand and hand, and there's no better place to check out then greater Fort Lauderdale. They've got a vacation like a vip package that offers you all kinds of added value that includes things like, complementary upgrades when they're available at premium properties, resort credits to be used there, an American express gift card, and a buy-1-get-1 free program. Sunny.org is the place to plan your greater Fort Lauderdale beach vacation. I'm Emily Kaufman the travel mom, hoping you and your family a fabulous travels this summer."