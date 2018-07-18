Trump Backpedals After Putin Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Washington, D.C. - After his public embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki Finland earlier this week, President Donald Trump went into damage control mode on Tuesday. At the White House the president saying he believes Russians interfered in the election after all.

Trump said, "I said the word would instead of wouldn't. Just to repeat it, I said the word would instead of wouldn't. I thought it was unclear on the transcript. The sentence should have been, ‘I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia.’" The President there was referring to criticism he received after he said he didn't see why it would be Russia that had anything to do with meddling in the U.S. election.

Some critics are now saying Trump's correction is too little too late.

The Putin summit has now become one of the most condemned and criticized moments of his presidency - with even Republican lawmakers saying the President’s words during his meeting with the Russian President were disturbing. The President went on to say that he has full faith and support for America’s great intelligence agencies, and also that he thinks Russia’ actions had no impact at all on the outcome of the election.

Trump again insisted there was no collusion with his campaign, which is still the subject of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Trump told reporters, “Let me be totally clear in saying that, and I’ve said this many times, I accept our intelligence communities conclusions that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place. Could be other people also. A lot of people out there. There was no collusion."

There has been harsh criticism on both sides of the aisle since the summit with some headlines, somewhat dramatically, declaring treason.

Trump has since taken to Twitter to defend himself even more.

So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018