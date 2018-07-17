Shooting leaves 5 shot, 4 juveniles in North Philly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

North Philadelphia, PA - Five people were shot just after midnight near the intersection of 4th and Susquehanna Streets in North Philadelphia.

Officials say when they arrived on scene they found four shooting victims. The worst injury was to a 14-year-old who was shot in the head. That boy was pronounced dead just before 5:00am.

The other victims were a second 14-year-old shot in the leg, a 15-year-old shot in the leg, and a 24-year-old shot in the upper leg. Police say while investigating the scene they got word that a 5th gunshot victim was at Hahnemann Hospital. That victim is just 11-years-old and was shot in the lower back.

Police say based on ballistic evidence they know at least 20 shots were fired in what appeared to be a Southbound direction. Two cars in the area were also struck by bullets.

Police believe the shooter is just as young as some of the victims.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told PHL17, “We don’t have a motive for the shooting, but based on the victims we could talk to, and witnesses, they gave us the name of a possible known perpetrator. So we have that name, we have the description and police are talking to the family member of that perpetrator, who we believe is about 15 or 16 years of age. We also believe a second male was involved in the shooting. However, we don’t have information on that second male at this time.”

Police say they're not sure if one of the victims was the intended target and everyone else was caught in the crossfire, or if they were all targets.

