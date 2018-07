The Philadelphia Phillies fight to strike out ALS at the 2018 Phillies Phestival!

The Philadelphia Phillies and over 4,000 fans came together at Citizens Bank Park to help in the fight against ALS. ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. The ALS Association has been the main charity of Phillies and they have raised over $18 million dollars for them since 1984.