It’s Amazon Prime Day!

Online shoppers rejoice! More than one million Amazon Prime members are gearing up for another Amazon Prime Day.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It starts at 3 o'clock this afternoon and runs for 36 hours. For the first time, the extended sale features more than one million deals.

Timing is important. A lot of the best deals will be in the form of "lightning deals," products that go on sale for a limited time. The best way to keep track of these deals is to download the Amazon app. The app features an "Upcoming" tab through the menu section in the upper left corner. If you see a deal you like, you can choose to "Watch this Deal."

The best discounts are predicted to come on tech gadgets, smart home devices and Amazon-branded products.

Not an Amazon prime member? Other major retailers like Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and JCPenney are offering some of their own sales to compete with Prime Day.

Happy shopping!