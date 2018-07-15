Weekend Philler Episode 227

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this week's episode of Weekend Philler, we check out all of the awesome new food options at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, visit South Jersey's newest craft brewery: Westville Brewery, get a laugh out of Charmed star Brian Krause, find our favorite characters as Standee People at Squire Sword Standees, take a trip around Philadelphia with our new Philler Drone, and help in the fight against ALS at the Phillies Phestival!

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!!



For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked