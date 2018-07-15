The Standee People

PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you had the opportunity to take a stroll through Artist Alley at Wizard World, then you may have spotted these adorable standees of some of your favorite movie, cartoon and gaming characters. Weekend Philler had a chance to speak with the artist behind these mini standees, Hugh Kha. He is also the owner of The Standee People. Take a look at his work here:

