PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you had the opportunity to take a stroll through Artist Alley at Wizard World, then you may have spotted these adorable standees of some of your favorite movie, cartoon and gaming characters. Weekend Philler had a chance to speak with the artist behind these mini standees, Hugh Kha. He is also the owner of The Standee People. Take a look at his work here:
The Standee People
-
Weekend Philler Episode 227
-
Roadside Linen Arts
-
Artists of Wizard World
-
Weekend Philler Wizard World SUPERSHOW
-
Weekend Philler Episode 224
-
-
Wizard World Philly 2018’s Kid’s Day
-
Weekend Philler Episode 225
-
Weekend Philler Episode 221
-
Weekend Philler Episode 219
-
Philler Drone Footage Montage
-
-
Weekend Philler Episode 226
-
Weekend Philler Episode 223
-
Show Us Your Bicycles