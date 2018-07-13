Fire Destroys 4 Homes in Horsham 55+ Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HORSHAM, PA - On Friday morning, four homes were destroyed in the Carriage House Manor fifty-five and older community after flames shot through the rough just before 3:00am.

One elderly man with severe burns was found on a back porch of one of the homes shortly after the fire began. That man was taken by helicopter to Jefferson Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Fire officials say they're not sure at this time how the fire began.

Eight people were displaced from their homes and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

One police officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

A charred St. Joseph and baby Jesus statue in front of one of the burnt out homes in Horsham. #fire @phl17 pic.twitter.com/F94YzEH952 — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) July 13, 2018

One police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation. 8 people lost their homes. About 100 firefighters on scene. 3 alarm fire. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/VqFnaxNbmK — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) July 13, 2018