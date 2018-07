If you’re a Harry Potter fan, get ready to meet your new best friend! This handsome guy is named “Mad Eye” and he is truly a gentle giant.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mad Eye is currently with Street Tails Animal Rescue. He is super calm and cuddly, but would also love to join you for a hiking adventure. He is a big guy with an even bigger heart and would thrive in any family.

Let's give sweet Mad Eye a happy home!