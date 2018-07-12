Homemade Ruby Vanilla Gelato

Gelato for breakfast? Sign us up! Renowned Pastry Chef Robert Bennett from Classic Cake in Cherry Hill stopped by to make a summertime favorite!

Chef Bennett brought along the newest member of the chocolate family: Ruby Chocolate. This rare chocolate from Barry Callebaut joins dark, milk and white chocolate. It has taken the world by storm so to try the craze we made a ruby vanilla chip gelato.

Here's what you'll need for the gelato base:

- 2 cups milk (low-fat or non-fat can be used)

- 1 cup sugar

- 1/4 cup non-fat dry milk

- 8 eggs yolks

- 1 cup half-and-half

-1 tsp vanilla extract

Once you've got the ingredients, follow these steps:

1. Bring the milk, non-fat dry milk and half of the sugar to a boil.

2. Whip the remaining sugar with the egg yolks.

3. Slowly stream the hot mixture into the sugar/ yolk mixture.

4. Return over medium heat and stir constantly.

5. When the mixture thickens, immediately remove from the heat and strain into a chilled bowl.

6. Add the half-and-half and vanilla.

7. Place in a pre-chilled ice cream machine and churn.

8. Freeze and ENJOY!