Prime Day Deals with Justine Santaniello

*The following post in sponsored.

For those of us who love a great deal, Amazon’s highly anticipated annual shopping event, Prime Day, kicks off on Monday, July 16. Trend expert Justine Santaniello shares what’s new this year and gives us a sneak peek at some of the products that will be offered as deals.

For those who don’t know Justine, what is Amazon Prime Day?

"Amazon Prime Day is an epic day of Amazon's best deals, exclusively for Prime members. Large scope of products, everything from TVs, smart home devices, to your everyday essentials. This year, there will be more than one million deals worldwide and Prime Day has been extended to thirty-six hours, so there is even more time to shop."

How can our viewers get ready for these deals?

"First you want to become a prime member if you're not already signed up. You can sign up or start a free 30-day trial at Amazon.com/prime. Then you'll want to download the Amazon app. As an added bonus, the first time you sign into the app you get $10."

We like to say you're our trend expert here. What insider info do we need to know?

"Utilize Alexa. It's really easy to find the best Prime Day deals and track any Prime Day purchases. You can ask, 'Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?' track them with, 'Alexa, Where's my stuff?' or set up Alexa delivery notifications in the Alexa app. Also, utilize your Amazon app so that you never miss a deal. Preview and shop those limited-time lightning deals with deal alerts."

Now, let's get into the deals. What do we need to know? What can we look forward to?

"This year, it's not just online. You could celebrate Prime Day at your local Whole Foods Market. They're going to be offering 10% off sale items and deep discounts on select popular products on Prime Day. Enjoy the biggest deals on Alexa-enabled products, so the Echo, Fire TV, Fire tablets even the Echo Show-- you could save 100 dollars. Also new this year, members can shop Prime Day launches which are exclusive new items and content."

Before I let you go-- you have some deals and product to show us here.

"First we have the Kindle Paperwhite E-reader is $40 off which is awesome. Amazon is also offering 30% off furniture and décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam. You can also save up to 50% on apparel and accessories from Amazon brands and 30% on everyday essentials from Amazon brands such as this Mama Bear Organic Baby Food Pouch. Finally you can save up to 30% on Amazonbasics."

Prime Day is July 16 at 3pm. Head to Amazon.com/Primeday for more.