It’s Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven, Plus Birthday Deals All Week Long

The convenience store is celebrating their namesake day on July 11 with free small Slurpees for everyone! And given the recent temperatures, this day couldn’t come at a better time.
Today the chain turns 91. From 11am to 7pm, participating stores nationwide will be giving away complimentary small Slurpees. The company says it gives away about 9 million free Slurpees every year.
If Slurpees aren't your thing, 7-Eleven will be offering birthday rewards all week long. All you have to do is become a rewards member by downloading their app or registering online.
Here's the rest of their 7 deals in 7 days,
- July 12: Free 7-Select Pure water with purchase of a BODYARMOR sports drink.
- July 13: Free Big Gulp fountain drink with purchase of a share-size Snickers candy bar.
- July 14: Free 7-Select popcorn with purchase of a 20-ounce Smartwater.
- July 15: Free single-size Reese’s candy with purchase of a share-size bag of 7-Select Gummies.
- July 16: Free 20-ounce Coca-Cola with purchase of any flavor Cheez-It baked snack crackers.
- July 17: Free single-serve bag of 7-Select chips with purchase of any fresh sandwich.
- July 18: Free single-serve 7-Select tortilla chips with purchase of any 7-Select nuts.