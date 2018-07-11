It’s Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven, Plus Birthday Deals All Week Long

The convenience store is celebrating their namesake day on July 11 with free small Slurpees for everyone! And given the recent temperatures, this day couldn’t come at a better time.

Today the chain turns 91. From 11am to 7pm, participating stores nationwide will be giving away complimentary small Slurpees. The company says it gives away about 9 million free Slurpees every year.

If Slurpees aren't your thing, 7-Eleven will be offering birthday rewards all week long. All you have to do is become a rewards member by downloading their app or registering online.

Here's the rest of their 7 deals in 7 days,