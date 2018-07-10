× Two Adults, Three Children Dead From Apparent Gunshot Wounds

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation at the 2700 block of Ferris Road in Wilmington.

On Monday night, troopers found five deceased individuals with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the victims were a 42 year-old man, a 41 year-old woman, and three children who are all under the age of 8 years-old.

Police said the bodies have been sent to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public, but they are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective D. Grassi of the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-365-8441.