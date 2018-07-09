Over 100 Students Begin Internships at City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - On Monday, Mayor Kenney welcomed 116 students to their new summer internships at City Hall. Their jobs span across 25 city departments including the mayor's office, health department and law department.

This is a subset of teens who are participating in the Philadelphia Youth Network's summer jobs program on behalf of WorkReady Philadelphia.

The organization says thanks to strong public and private support, this summer, nearly 10,000 young Philadelphians are projected to participate in quality, paid work.

"Young people are our future workforce and we need to ensure that they are prepared to fill the jobs that our Philadelphia employers have," said Kenney. "By making youth employment a priority, we are making the success of our future economy a priority."

Laura Rigell is the Solar Manager for the Philadelphia Energy Authority and told PHL17 a student who participated in the first round of their "Find Your Power" clean energy training program last summer was later hired as a full-time solar installer.

Click here for more on the program.