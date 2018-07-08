Weekend Philler Episode 226

On this week's episode of Weekend Philler, we test ride Cyborg Cyber Spin at Six Flags Great Adventure, check out some quirky artwork by Karen Bice at Roadside Linen Arts, learn about two students from Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School (PALCS), grow and sell food with Delsea Regional High School's horticulture program, find our inner peace with Lavender Koi Yoga, and clean our things without harming the environment with Sun & Earth!
Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.
Here are the clips:
- Cyborg Cyber Spin
- Roadside Linen Arts
- PALCS
- Delsea Regional High School's Horticulture Program
- Lavender Koi Yoga
- Sun & Earth
