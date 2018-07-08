PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you are looking for artwork with a vintage feel and a steampunk twist, Roadside Linen Arts may be the perfect place to find it. Karen Bice is the artist behind Roadside Linen Arts with an interest in history, a background in science and a talent for woodworking. She describes some of her work as both “beautiful and terrifying.” Weekend Philler first discovered Karen in Artist Alley during Wizard World, but she is also a local artist who makes all of her creations right here in Philly! You can find her work at some of the local Steampunk Flea Markets as well. Take a peek at her work here: