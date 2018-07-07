IN FOCUS: Men’s Health Initiatives and YMCA New Programming

This week we take a closer look at men’s health in honor of men’s health month.

Joining host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, to talk about the health issues impacting men in our community is Dr. Paul Gittens. Gittens who specializes in urology at the Centers for Sexual Medicine in Bala Cynwyd, is asked frequently to speak to community groups and church congregants about overall general health tips and healthy lifestyle choices in which he motivates men in particular to be more proactive about their health. He talks about major diseases impacting Americans such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer. And, he puts a particular emphasis on prostate cancer which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is – aside from non-melanoma skin cancer, the most common cancer among men in the United States. Also joining Jennifer is Heather Williams Bloodworth, managing director of programming for the Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA who shares important information on swim safety and other summer programs. Mary Henderson, an instructor at the YMCA also demos the new popular “Pound” workout, a full body workout that combines cardio, conditioning and strength training, all right in our studio. “In Focus” airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM on PHL17.