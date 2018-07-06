SEPTA Bus Hops Curb, Kills Man Sitting in Pool on Lawn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - An afternoon trying to cool off by the pool turned deadly for one family in Northeast Philadelphia yesterday after a SEPTA bus came barreling into their yard, killing a man.

The bus left a big hole in the front of the home on the 9800 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say the bus plowed through the intersection of Frankford and Morrell Avenues after running a red light, and struck two cars.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, “For some reason, the bus went through a red light, striking two vehicles, one traveling north and one traveling south, then crossed over Frankford Avenue, jumped over the curb, and that’s when it went across the front lawn hitting three people and killing one of them.”

Authorities said the bus mowed down a small inflatable pool in the yard of the home, hitting three people. A 21-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were injured, and a 53-year-old man was killed. Witnesses said the man who was killed was in the pool at the time of the crash.

Police say it’s unclear why the driver of the bus, who is listed in stable condition, lost control of the vehicle.

At least 10 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the crash and were treated for neck and back injuries...some were taken to the hospital.

According to police, both drivers of the cars involved in the crash, as well as the bus driver, were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials also say the incident was recorded on interior and exterior bus cameras, which might be able to paint a bigger picture and show investigators more about what went wrong in the crash.

Here’s the aftermath of the deadly SEPTA bus crash in NE Philly. Authorities say 3 people - one of whom was killed - were sitting near this blue inflatable pool when the bus ran a red light, hit 2 cars, jumped the curb, ran them over and then crashed into their home. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/gEXuW88kUz — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) July 6, 2018