‘I’ll do anything for them,’ says 10-year-old who wishes for a new family, home

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma boy who went under Department of Human Services custody three years ago is hoping someone will open their heart and home to him.

This 10-year-old told KFOR he's had a tough time at the group home where he currently lives.

"I want to be adopted because I get beat up in my group home," he said. His adoption worker says they are working to improve his situation.

He also wants to be adopted before time runs out.

"Cuz by the time I'm 18, I might not be adopted by then and I don't want that to happen to me,” Jerimiah said. "And I don't want to be in a group home until I'm 18."

He told KFOR he likes to imagine a home with brothers and sisters and pets.

"There would be a nice woman. There would be a nice husband. There would be nice kids. There would be pets,” he said. "I'll do anything for them."

Jerimiah loves video games and swimming at the YMCA, and says he would like to go fishing one day.

In the meantime, When Jerimiah isn't dreaming of fun activities to do, he is reading about them.

"I like to read adventure stories," he said. It's one of his favorite pastimes, and he is currently immersed in a series called "Underworlds."

"They fight monsters and this boy is trying to find his friend," he said.

Anyone interested in fostering is encouraged to call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-2979 or visit https://okfosters.org/. For more information, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.