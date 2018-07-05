Block Party Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Off-Duty Phila. Police Officer Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philadelphia, PA - A 4th of July block party turned deadly, after shots rang out on the 7000 block of Buist Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia, leaving two men shot. One of those men died, and the other - a Philadelphia police officer - is now recovering at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Authorities the man who died was 23-years-old. It is unknown if he and the officer were related, or if they knew each other at all.

Some witnesses said they thought the gunshots were fireworks and didn't realize what was happening until the off-duty officer collapsed to the ground.

The officer's identity has not been released, but police said he is a 3-year veteran of the department and is 38-years-old, married, with two young children.

We'll continue to follow this story and release more information as it becomes available.