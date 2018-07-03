Delicious Fourth of July Recipes On The Cheap

*The following post is sponsored.

The Fourth of July is here and so is Registered Dietitian Deanna Segrave-Daly with tips to help you throw the perfect holiday cookout without paying premium prices.

First up, you have to consider the star dish of every BBQ: meat!

"When you are talking about high quality meats for grilling, every Wednesday Aldi has a fresh meat special. So that is their very best cuts of meat for extra low prices," said Deanna.

For the Fourth, she grilled their Black Angus Top Sirloin Steak and topped it with a balsamic avocado salsa.

If you have guests who do not eat meat, Aldi has a line of Earth Grown vegan and vegetarian products. She brought along a black bean and veggie burger.

"Both were awarded the parent-tested, parent-approved seal in 2017 so something great you can feel good about serving your guests."

Remember to keep your cookout seasonable! Deanna brought along some watermelon for that.

"I'm a dietitian. I want you to have fresh fruit, produce and salads at your cookouts. Aldi has such a great array of fresh produce and an organic line as well."

Find three different recipes for watermelon salads here!

You can still use the grill for dessert. Deanna put a spin on the classic banana split.

"Throw bananas on the grill for a couple of minutes, sprinkle them with cinnamon and serve them with ice cream for grilled banana splits."

For beverages, try sparkling lemonade. Deanna poured her beverages into Crofton glass bottles.

"This is what's called an "Aldi Find." These are products that they have for a limited time that are in season so things like the Fourth of July napkins, the red and white bowls..."

To find a store near you and to find all of these recipes go to Aldi.us.