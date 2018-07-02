Sweltering Temperatures All Week; City Activates Heatline

Posted 9:00 AM, July 2, 2018, by , Updated at 08:59AM, July 2, 2018

As the temperatures continue to rise, so do concerns for safety.

The city of Philadelphia has issued a Code Red. This means that outreach teams are out providing assistance to the homeless.

The city has also issued a Heat Health Emergency, which activates the city’s emergency heat programs.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging has activated its Heatline. The phone number is 215-765-9040.

Officials are also reminding people to check on seniors, relatives and neighbors.

