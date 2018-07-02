Sweltering Temperatures All Week; City Activates Heatline
As the temperatures continue to rise, so do concerns for safety.
The city of Philadelphia has issued a Code Red. This means that outreach teams are out providing assistance to the homeless.
The city has also issued a Heat Health Emergency, which activates the city’s emergency heat programs.
The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging has activated its Heatline. The phone number is 215-765-9040.
Officials are also reminding people to check on seniors, relatives and neighbors.