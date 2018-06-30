IN FOCUS: Economic Development in Atlantic City

Have you been looking for more summer fun and want to head down to the shore? Our focus this week is on the highly anticipated reopening of two casinos and legal sports betting in Atlantic City.

We are joined by Frank Gilliam, the mayor of Atlantic City, who talks about the number of jobs as well as revenue he sees Atlantic City capturing with new casinos, sports betting and significant redevelopment in the struggling City. The mayor speaks about Borgata’s breakthrough as the first Atlantic City casino to offer sports betting. This since New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy marked the historic moment for the state by placing the first legal sports bets at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, New Jersey in early June. Adam Zengel, Hard Rock Vibe Manager, and Joey Jingoli, Hard Rock Investor, also join Jennifer to talk about the exciting events and the influx of people they are expecting at the Hard Rock. The guests elaborate on what’s in store for revenue expectations and live events happening during the coming weeks. Also guests including Karina Anthony from Meet AC talk with Jennifer about AC’s economy regarding conventions and attracting major events – as well as Joe Kelley from the Greater Atlantic City Chamber. “In Focus” airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM on PHL17.