Grand Openings Thursday For Two Casinos In Atlantic City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - On Thursday June 28th, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Ocean Resort Casino held their grand openings.

Both had a soft opening on Wednesday afternoon and allowed people to come inside and gamble.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is one the site of the former Trump Taj Mahal.

The property has more than 20 restaurants and lounges, 150,000 square feet of space for conventions and trade shows, and lavish suites and guest rooms.

The Ocean Resort Casino is on the site of the former Revel casino. It is 48-stories tall, making it the largest building in Atlantic City. There will be around 100 game tables and thousands of slot machines awaiting eager gamblers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart was live from the boardwalk to preview both openings.

Click here for more information about the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Click here for more information about the Ocean Resort Casino.