Get Fit While Fighting Back

Owner of Israeli Krav Maga in Cherry Hill Don Melnick joined us in studio to teach some simple self-defense moves that can help you get out of a dangerous situation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Krav Maga is a no nonsense, self-defense system with roots in Israel.

"It is the official self-defense in Israeli military. It was modified for civilian use and what we do is focus on teaching people how to stay safe," said Melnick.

Don started with a palm strike. All you need to do is take an open palm and strike an aggressor with the heal of your palm.

"It's going to be more effective than throwing a punch because it's safer. A punch, you can risk breaking your knuckles. A palm strike, you're going to do more damage to your opponent."

If the aggressor is closer to you and you cannot fully extend your arm, change your palm strike to an elbow strike.

Don shared some defensive tactics where you can institute these strikes. If someone grabs your wrist, people tend to flail around and pull away.

"What you're doing is you're engaging in a test of strength. If the person is bigger or stronger than you, it's not going to work. It's imaginative tug-of-war. The bigger person, the stronger person's going to win."

What you want to do is exploit the weak connection between your opponent's thumb and finger.

"The thumb and the finger connection are very weak. Most people try and go against the back of the palm where there is no escape route."

If you're walking or running and someone grabs you from behind, take one step backwards and throw either a palm or elbow strike.

"We're not a sport system. It's just pure self-defense. We focus on strikes to the eyes, strikes to the throat and strikes to the groin. Basically if it's illegal in MMA, it's what we do."

Interested in taking some classes? There's schools in Cherry Hill, Bordentown and Conshohocken in Philadelphia. Click here for more information.