Perfect Wine Pairings for Summer BBQs

For many summertime means enjoying time with family and friends over a barbecue and nice glass of wine, but trying to find the perfect wine can be difficult with all of the different selections on shelves. Wine Expert Johnathan Newman offered some help!

Johnathan Newman served as the Chairman of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for most of his seven and a half year tenure and has had his own wine company for about 11 years. He brought along some of the best summertime wines to pair with barbecue classics.

First up, chicken kabobs and corn! Jonathan paired this dish with two Pinot Noirs.

"We have the Lea. It's Santa Rita Hills, Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir and the Cornerstone Pinot Noir, which is from a famous winemaker named Tony Rynders. Both wines are sensational."

They're two very different styles of Pinot Noir. The Lea is more elegant and feminine, while the Cornerstone is a more masculine, full-body Pinot Noir.

Next on the grill is bratwurst, hotdogs and sausage.

"We've got the perfect summer wine, which is red Zinfandel. This is Mockingbird Hill. It's Old Vines Dry Creek Zinfandel in Sonoma County. Its got some good spiciness to it, it's medium-bodied."

Finally, the classic burgers, steaks and pulled pork were paired with Cabernet.

"Robert Storey Cellars is a classic Napa Valley Cabernet. It's a really sweet, rich oak Cabernet. It's a killer wine."

For more information on all of these wines click here or visit Newman Wine and Spirits.