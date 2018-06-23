IN FOCUS: Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of the USA

We’re sure you’ve heard about the monumental change happening with the century-old organization, Boy Scouts of America. Happening now, it’s welcoming girls into its Cub Scouts program and early next year it will welcome girls into its signature Boy Scouts program for the first time.

Across the country, thousands of girls are expected to join, including some right here in the Delaware Valley. PHL17's Jennifer Lewis-Hall sits down with Daniel Templar -- Scout Executive and CEO, Cradle of Liberty Council, Boy Scouts of America, and Kim E. Fraites-Dow -- CEO of Girl Scouts Eastern Pennsylvania. They are joined by Amanda and Abraham, Cradle of Liberty Council Cub Scouts, and Jamie and Giavanna, Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, along with Gold Award Girl Scout Alexa Innace. It’s a unique opportunity in which both groups share their thoughts on the change. The guests discuss how each organization was founded and how they have evolved since then. Templar will tell us how the change to include girls in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts came about and what the program is hoping to accomplish. “In Focus” airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM on PHL17.