Adopt A Pet: Riley

Posted 8:40 AM, June 22, 2018, by , Updated at 08:44AM, June 22, 2018

Meet the perfect addition to your family. This is Riley, a 6-month-old terrier mix who has a unique look and a huge heart.

Riley is a stray whose mix of breeds like yorkie and pug has given her coat a true mix of textures. This cutie warms up quickly to everyone she meets, and she will thrive in a family environment. She is currently with Saved Me Rescue in Philadelphia.

If you're looking for a pup who will brighten up your home, look no further. Find out more information about Saved Me Rescue here!

