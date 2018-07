× The Great Wolf Lodge Poconos Gears Up For A Busy Summer

PHL 17’s Khiree Stewart took a trip out to the Poconos and visited the Great Wolf Lodge.

The Great Wolf Lodge is a family friendly resort that is known for its indoor water park.

The resort also has specialty restaurants, arcades, spas, and children’s activity areas.

Khiree spoke with their General Manager, Bill Colavito, about what they have to offer this summer and their plans for the future.