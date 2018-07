× Lee By The Sea: Jason Lee Invades Sea Isle City

In this edition of Lee By The Sea, our Jason Lee made a trip down to Sea Isle City.

Jason takes a bite at Steak Out The Breakfast and Lunch Place.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jason learns about the Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jason speaks with someone from the Chamber of Commerce.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jason speaks with someone from Larsen's Marina.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jason talks with the Sea Isle City's Mayor and Chief of Police.