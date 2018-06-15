DIY Chapsticks & Bath Bombs Are Easier Than You Think

Live Decent Owner Todzsa English joined us on set to show us how to make our very own chapstick and bath bombs using all natural ingredients.

It's actually a lot easier than you think! First up, Todzsa showed us how to make chapstick.

You only need THREE ingredients: petroleum jelly (use Waxelene for an all-natural alternative), soy or bee's wax and hemp seed oil. Place those ingredients into a double boiler with one pot with water on the bottom and a second, smaller pot with the ingredients on top.

Once the ingredients are melted, you can add whatever kind of flavor you like. You can also sweeten your mixture using Stevia.

Finally pour the mixture into a chapstick jar or mold to cool. It sets in about 10 minutes and you can use it right away!

Bath bombs are just as easy. For this project, you'll need citric acid, epsom salt and baking soda.

Mix these three ingredients together and then add an oil of your choice. You can use argan oil, olive oil, coconut oil...anything you have around the house. Add in an essential or fragrance oil. Mix it together again until you get a wet sand consistency. You can add some water if necessary.

Once it's ready, press the mixture into a silicon mold. Let your bath bombs dry for about 20 minutes.

Todzsa has a TON of other products like candles, clothing and even yummy foods. Head over to LiveDecent.org or their Facebook page for more!