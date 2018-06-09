IN FOCUS: Women’s Health

On In Focus, we take a closer look at women’s health – including breast cancer and the impact of the disease on African-American women.

We learn more about “Sista Strut” – the 3K Breast Cancer Walk happening in the City on June 16, 2018 which raises awareness and funds for research regarding this issue. Frankie Darcel of WDAS FM Radio joins us along with Anita Connor, cancer survivor and founder of Praise Is The Cure. Dr. John Zhang PhD, senior director from the American Association for Cancer Research talks about new research in the field of breast cancer regarding the disease and women of color. Next, it is called the “silent killer.” We’re talking about cervical cancer and honoring the life of a best friend who lost her battle to the disease. A best friend of Jennifer – Margaret Cunningham joins her along with Dr. Kimberly Bridges-White from Garden State Obstetrical & Gynecological Associates. Cunningham talks about raising money for the Charlotte Clarke-Hill Scholarship in their friend’s honor for a student in the field of engineering and how impactful it is losing a loved one to cancer. Dr. White shares the facts and figures as well as the warning signs of the disease. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 13,240 new cases of invasive cervical cancer diagnosed this year. And, they say 4,170 women will die from the disease. And, lastly Alzheimer’s Disease, its impact and how the public can help raise funds for important research is also a big part of this In Focus. On June 21, 2018 – the longest day of the year and summer solstice, thousands of people will join together with the Alzheimer’s Association of the Delaware Valley to show their love for those affected by Alzheimer’s Disease. Guests for the segment include Tom Brophy who was diagnosed with early-onset of the disease and speaks on behalf of the organization about his personal experience as well as helps others who have been diagnosed. Shana Stites is a research investigator from the Perelman School of Medicine at University of Pennsylvania. And, Fredericka Waugh is the Alzheimer Association – Del-Val Chapter Director of Diversity and Inclusion. “The Longest Day” is an opportunity to team up with the Alzheimer’s Association and select any activity that you love or an activity loved by those affected – to help end Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter 24/7 free Helpline: 800.272.3900. Online: alz.org/delval. “In Focus” airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 on PHL17