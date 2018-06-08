× Bryan Colangelo Resigns From Philadelphia 76ers After Controversy

The Philadelphia 76ers are searching for a new general manager after parting ways with Bryan Colangelo.

This comes after the results of an investigation into several Twitter accounts that shared secret information about the team and even bashed some players.

This all started last week with a report from the website called "The Ringer." They cited a source that linked Colangelo to five Twitter accounts which bashed several players and revealed sensitive information about the team. They're often referred to as "burner accounts."

The team launched an internal investigation which says that they do not believe Bryan Colangelo created or posted to the Twitter accounts.

Investigators say that his wife, Barbara Bottini, admitted to creating and posting to the accounts.

They claim she deleted contents of her iPhone and did a factory reset before handing it over to investigators, which hindered the investigation.

They also said they cannot conclude that Colangelo was aware of the accounts, but they believe that he was careless and reckless with sensitive, non-public and club related information.

The 76ers released a statement saying, "We find the situation to be disappointing for our entire organization. We are determined to continue the tremendous progress we have made over the last two seasons in our quest to win an NBA championship."

The team has appointed Head Coach Brett Brown to oversee basketball operations while they search for a new general manager.

Colangelo released a statement saying quote, "I vigorously dispute any allegation that my conduct was in any way reckless."

He went on to say that his wife's actions, "were a seriously misguided effort to publicly defend and support me, and while I recognize how inappropriate these actions were, she acted independently and without my knowledge or consent."