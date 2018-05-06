Harmony Theater is a theater organization for actors with developmental disabilities. Located in Lower Gwynedd, PA, the organization puts on a concert every winter and a musical every spring.

Harmony is especially important because, after high school, programming for people with developmental disabilities is sparse. Harmony provides a way for the actors to get involved, make friends, and have a creative outlet.

According to Harmony’s General Manager Jen Basmajian (more commonly known as Jenny Bee), volunteering for Harmony “fills a hole in your heart that you never knew you had.” As a 501c3 non-profit organization, volunteers are the heart of the organization. To find out how you can help, visit harmonytheaterinc.com/help or Harmony Theater’s Facebook Page.