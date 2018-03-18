Museum of the American Revolution Exhibit Figure Models

Some of the figures in the exhibits at the Museum of the American Revolution are actually modeled after their employees! Weekend Philler talks to Matthew Skic and Adrienne Whaley about their experience being recreated for the museum.
