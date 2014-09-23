2020 Mummers Parade Central

What is a Mummer?

This video explains what a Mummer is and how the Philadelphia Mummers Parade comes together on New Year's Day. The Mummers have been a tradition in Philadelphia well over 100 years.

Where can I find the Live Mummers Stream?

On January 1 beginning at 9am EST, you can use this link to web stream the entire Mummers Parade live from Philadelphia. Then beginning at 8pm EST you can use that same link to stream the Fancy Brigade from the Conventions center. And this year we will also live stream portions of the Mummers Parade via Facebook Live on our station FB page.

Where can I find Mummers Photos and Mummers Videos?

We will post Mummers Parade photos, and Mummers video clips of the performances one these links!

Where can I watch the Mummers on TV?

Those of you in the Philadelphia Market can watch the parade on PHL17.

What is the Mummers Parade Route for 2020?

Can I get the Mummers Brochure you hand out on parade day to the crowd?

Of course you can, it will be linked here closer to the parade date.

Who participates in the Mummers Parade?

The Mummers are comprised of groups that have different divisions; Comics, Wench Brigades, Fancys, Fancy Brigades and String Bands. You can learn more about them all here.

String Bands: Aqua String Band, Avalon String Band, Broomall String Band, Duffy String Band, Durning String Band, Ferko String Band, Fralinger String Band, Greater Kensington String Band, Greater Overbrook String Band, Hegeman String Band, Pennsport String Band, Polish American String Band, Quaker City String Band, South Philadelphia String Band, Uptown String Band, Woodland String Band.

Fancy Brigades: 2nd Street Shooters Fancy Brigade, Avenuers Fancy Brigade, Clevemore Fancy Brigade, Downtowners Fancy Brigade, Golden Crown Fancy Brigade, Jokers Fancy Brigade, Satin Slipper Fancy Brigade, Saturnalian Fancy Brigade, Shooting Stars Fancy Brigade, South Philly Vikings Fancy Brigade, Spartans Fancy Brigade, Purple Magic Fancy Brigade

Fancy Division: Golden Sunrise

Comic Division: Goodtimers Comic Club, Murray Comic Club, Landi Comic Club

Wench Brigades: Bryson Wench Brigade, Cara Liom Wench Brigade, Froggy Carr Wench Brigade, O’Malley Wench Brigade, Oregon Wench Brigade, Pirates Wench Brigade, Riverfront Wench Brigade, Saints Wench Brigade