Summer Beauty Buys

*The following post is sponsored.

Summer is here! The season’s warmer temperatures can mean a slew of problems for our beauty routines. Beauty Expert Kate De Ponte is here to help.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The right deodorant is essential. Dove Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant goes on invisible and won't leave white marks on over 100 colors. It'll keep you feeling fresh all day.

It's available for $5.49 at mass stores nationwide. Visit FashionSnoops.com/Dove.

Next up, hair! Hair Food will fuel your beauty routine with a sulfate-free formula that cleanses with less intense ingredients. Hair Food's Color Protect Collection is infused with a fruity fragrance and designed to condition color-treated hair. The Hair Milk collection helps smooth and hydrate with a jasmine and vanilla fragrance.

Hair Food Sulfate-Free Color Protect Shampoo and Conditioner & Hair Food Sulfate-Free Hair Milk Shampoo and Conditioner is available for $9.99 at Ulta & Ulta.com.

As we know a lot of people hit the gym in anticipation of beach trips!

The new BTL Emsculpt is the worlds only non-invasive procedure that simultaneously sculpts muscle and burns fat. It's ideal for those who are already physically fit, helping sculpt with no pain or downtime in only 30 minutes. It'll do the equivalent of 20,000 crunches or 20,000 squats. For optimal results, a series of 30 minute treatment sessions is recommended.

Prices vary based on physician and you can learn more at Emsculpt.com.

Finally, eye protection is very important.

Aveo Hello Daily Disposable contact lenses feature natural bio compatibility using Aqua Lock technology and incorporate spherical optics and bliss edge design for the perfect fit and UV protection.

Receive a free 30 day trial at aveovision.com.