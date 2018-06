Meet Logan! He’s just eight weeks old, but his face will already melt your heart.

Logan comes to us from Good Karma Dog Rescue! He's a true mutt with a couple of mixed breeds in him shown by a gorgeous brindle coat. Since Logan is so young, he will need a lot of training and extra care.

He'd do great in an active family who can wear out his puppy energy. Let's find Logan a home!