Slam Sledgehammers, Carry Kegs and Flip Tires at Prime Intensity Training in Conshohocken

Conshohocken, PA - If you're bored with spin, yoga, or CrossFit...you're not alone. The owners of Prime Intensity Training on East Elm St. in Conshohocken say their unique, full body workout will keep you guessing and coming back for more. PHL17's Matt Alba tried out one of their classes!

Owners, Pat Williams and Matt Ramey say they've been developing the workout over the past seven years.

Ramey said, "It's a lot of mixed martial arts strength training and conditioning; defensive tactics that I used when I worked for the police department; and I used to play college football, so I got a lot of stuff I learned from that. We put it all together and developed this unique intense circuit that we are doing now."

The standard Co-Ed PIT class is a circuit style training class consisting of sixteen intense functional stations around the gym. Between each station, the entire class participates in body-weight movements and combinations to engage all muscles within the body. Each PIT class lasts for one hour, which is split into two half-hour rounds with a water break in between. Enrolling in the standard Co-Ed PIT class is recommended for clients who have high stamina and a familiarity of the stations and movements that occur during each class.

Ramey said, "Our main staples in the workout is the tire flip, the keg slam, the sledge hammer swing! It’s for people who want to work out hard, your athletes, people doing Spartan Races and Tough Mudders and want to be pushed to the ultimate limit and pushed past something they can’t do on their own.”

Prime Intensity Training in @ConshyBorough offers a VERY unique workout! You can slam sledgehammers, drag tires, flip tires, jump through tires! It was fun, engaging, and tough! Would definitely recommend for adrenaline junkies like myself! @phl17 pic.twitter.com/VLDFLKUu3H — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) June 26, 2018

