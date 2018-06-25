CONTEST: WWE SummerSlam Heatwave Tour

Enter for a chance to win tickets to the WWE SummerSlam Heatwave Tour!

TO ENTER: The Sweepstakes is open only to legal citizens of the United States who are legal residents of PA, NJ and DE, and who are 18 years of age or older by time of entry. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Limit one entry per person per email address. Sweepstakes ends on July 9, 2018 at 11:59 PM EST (the “Sweepstakes Period.”) To enter, log on to phl17.com and click on the “Contests” link. Complete the on-line entry form, including your name, address, telephone number, cell phone number and email address. On-line entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means shall be disqualified. On-line entrants must use their own name. Entries containing technical or electronic reproductions or entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Entries must be received by 11:59 PM EST on July 9, 2018.

Restrictions: Sponsors are not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties, faulty internet or cellular service connections, unavailability of servers, inability to transmit, or any other technical malfunctions.

SELECTION OF WINNERS: Five (5) entrants will be tentatively declared the Grand Prize Winners, subject to eligibility verification and compliance with these rules. The Grand Prize Winners will be notified via telephone or email on or about July 9, 2018. Grand Prize Winners must acknowledge notification by replying to the email notification or calling (215) 883-3350. Failure to respond one business day after the first notification attempt will result in disqualification and an alternate winner will be selected at random from among remaining eligible entries. Sponsors will be the sole and final judge of eligibility, winner verification and all other matters connected with the Sweepstakes. If a winner cannot be reached upon the first of the first notification attempt, fails to respond, declines the prize, or is deemed ineligible, he/she will be disqualified and Sponsors may choose an alternate winner. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIZES:

Grand Prize:

Subject to eligibility verification, five (5) Grand Prize Winners will receive four (4) tickets to see to see WWE SummerSlam Heatwave Tour at Santander Arena in Reading Monday, July 16th @ 73:0 PM and WWE merchandise. Approximate retail value: $400.00.

(a) Other than the elements of the prizes specifically described in these rules, the winner shall be responsible for all other expenses and arrangements connected with the use and redemption of the Grand Prize, including, but not limited to, sightseeing, other entertainment, gratuities and all other incidental expenses incurred by the Winner and his/her travel companion(s) (if any).

PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: Prizes are non-transferable, non-negotiable and (except as provided by their terms) not redeemable for cash, credit or merchandise. If any prize becomes unavailable for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value. Sweepstakes winners must claim their prizes at PHL17 Studios or as directed by Sponsors. Returned or unclaimed prizes will be forfeited and no alternate winners will be selected. Winners are solely responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use. Prize Winners will be contacted via telephone by a representative from PHL17 and will be given specific information regarding prize redemption. Winners must present valid government issued proof of identification. Only one Prize will be awarded per person and per household.

CONDITIONS and RESTRICTIONS. Entrants agree Sponsors have the sole right to decide all matters and disputes arising from this Sweepstakes and that their decision is final and binding. Except where prohibited by law, entrants 18 years of age and older agree to allow use of their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on entry form, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose, including advertising, promotional or other purposes, by Sponsors and/or its affiliates, without additional compensation. Winners by acceptance of their prize, agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsors, their respective parent companies and affiliates, and each of their employees, representatives, contractors, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs or claims related to any allegation regarding the award of, the receipt of, or the use of their prize. Sponsors are not responsible for personal injury of any prize winner incurred in connection with the use of a Prize. Winners may be required to execute an affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to receiving a Prize. Winners assume all applicable tax liability for their prize.

ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes is not open to employees of Sponsor or their immediate family members, or to employees or immediate family of any of Sponsors’ affiliated companies, licensees, advertising or promotional agencies. Any member of a household that has been awarded a prize in any other contest or sweepstakes offered by PHL17 in the thirty days prior to the commencement of this Sweepstakes is ineligible.

SPONSORS: Sweepstakes is sponsored by WPHL (TV) 5001 Wynnefield Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131. Void where prohibited or restricted.

INTERNET: If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Sweepstakes rules shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Pennsylvania law, excluding choice of law provisions.

The Official Rules are available at PHL17.com. For a copy of the Official Rules or a Winners List, send a self addressed stamped envelope to: PHL17 “WWE SummerSlam” Sweepstakes, 5001 Wynnefield Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131. Requests must be received by August 16, 2018.