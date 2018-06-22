Planning On Going Away This Summer? It May Be Time For A Tech Upgrade

*The following post is sponsored.

Going on vacation with the family this summer? Tech Expert David Weissmann from Verizon has you covered with all of your summer tech needs.

Verizon is now allowing customers to mix and match plans!

"We've updated our Unlimited Plans. Go Unlimited is for if you want to text, talk and stream without worrying about overages. Beyond Unlimited allows you to get some extra features like 4G LTE Mobil Hotspot as well as HD quality video streaming. The other thing we found from our superusers was they wanted more global options so we added Above Unlimited," said Weissman.

He brought along gadgets for the entire family.

There's the Google Home Mini and LG Tone Pro, which are great for teens who just want to tune in and tune out. Go Unlimited would be a good plan for them.

"As for myself, I'm dad and I love taking pictures, streaming, uploading and downloading videos so I've got an AI-enabled Google Clips, which will allow you to get the camera out of dads hands and allow it to decide what pictures and videos to take. People loved Polaroid pictures and now everything is in the Cloud. There is the Life Print Printer that's going to allow you to print out your photos. I probably need Beyond Unlimited for me."

Moms would be a good candidate for Above Unlimited.

"She's going to use her pixel book to get all the internet access she needs for mobile broad ban and the Fossil Q Watch, which is the old style of a traditional watch, but it has all the features of a smartwatch."

