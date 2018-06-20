Grand Opening: Cambria Hotel Philadelphia Downtown

*The following post is sponsored.

A brand new hotel is open on Broad Street. Senior Vice President of Upscale Brands at Choice Hotels Janis Cannon talked about what travelers can expect and some unique amenities.

Cambria Hotels is Choice Hotels' newest brand with locations coast to coast.

"It's designed for the modern business traveler. We've created a sense of space and a sense of place for the design-literate traveler that's looking for something that's authentic to the destination where it's located," said Cannon.

In 2017, U.S. News & World Report ranked Philadelphia as one of top destinations for travel.

"We got very lucky with a local developer Jim Pearlstein and we were able to get right there on Broad Street, right down from City Hall."

Cambria prides itself on the fact that each one of its hotels is a part of the fabric of the community.

"We pulled from the Avenue of the Arts the 1950's era of jazz music and the John Coltrane Era. You find it throughout the design elements like light fixtures that are made out of brass horns."

One very exciting amenity is the rooftop bar. It's the first and only rooftop bar on Broad Street. Along with that is the local beverage options.

"At every Cambria you will find local craft beers on tap. Even if people are traveling for business and they can't get out of the hotel, they want to feel like they've been to the destination."

The Philadelphia location features about eight different brewers on rotation. Members of the loyalty program receive a custom coaster upon check-in.

"You take it to the bar and you get a buy one, get one. You get the coaster to keep as a memory."

