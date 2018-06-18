Teen catches 400-pound marlin at North Carolina fishing competition

Posted 3:52 PM, June 18, 2018, by

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – A teenager reeled in a 400-pound blue marlin at a North Carolina fishing competition Wednesday.

WNCT reported that 16-year-old E.J. Nettles caught the massive fish at the 60th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin tournament in Morehead City.

The marlin barely made the cut because the minimum eligibility for a big blue is 400 pounds, according to WNCT.

“I was expecting a crazy lot going into this tournament," Nettles said. "Being able to bring fish back especially from my last ride, it is awesome."

Nettles is the first known junior angler to bring in a marlin in this tournament. He said it took about 45 minutes to reel the fish.

