× Police Continue Investigation Into Mass Shooting That Left 22 Injured

Police in Trenton are continuing their investigation into a shooting that left 22 people injured.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It happened outside the Roebling Wire Works building during a 24-hour art festival early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be gang related.

During a press conference on Sunday, police said there were several fights taking place right before the shooting.

Officers told the organizers that the mood inside the venue had been changing and it needed to be shut down.

The Trenton Police Department started to telling people to leave and that's when the shooting occurred.

Police and security on scene shot three suspects and killed one.

Several of the injured were transported to nearby Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

The suspect that was shot and killed by police has been identified as 33-year-old Tahaij Wells.

Police say he was recently released from prison and on parole.

Prosecutors have also charged 23-year-old Amir Armstrong, on weapons offenses.

Police are questioning witnesses to find out if more people were involved.

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart was live at the scene.