IN FOCUS: Delaware and Philadelphia Riverfronts

We highlight major redevelopment of riverfront cities – namely Philadelphia and Wilmington – and the economic boom underway along the Delaware River in Philadelphia and the Christina River in Delaware.

Maybe you’ve enjoyed Delaware River Maritime Day or floating in “swan boats” at Penn’s Landing Marina. PHL 17’s Matt Alba also tells us more in his story about the big changes underway for the Cherry Street Pier on Columbus Boulevard. The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation (DRWC), developers of the renovated pier, update us on construction happening inside and talk about the timeline and plans to open it to the public. Joe Forkin, president of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation (RDC) is with us along with Emma Fried-Cassorla, director of marketing and communications. Executives from DRWC – which describes itself as the “steward of the Delaware River,” shares information on what attractions are new and expanding along the river and how they say it’s drawing visitors and infusing money into the local economy. And, in our final segment of In Focus – it’s more on key riverfront cities in our area. This time, focusing on Wilmington. Joe Valenti, marketing manager for the RDC explains how saving the riverfront in Wilmington after decades of decline, has been the mission of the Riverfront Corporation or RDC – founded 21-years ago. Valenti gives a historical recap of the riverfront there during wartime which was thriving amid the robust shipbuilding industry and elaborates on how transforming the area has been a boost for tourism and local business.

In Focus airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 on PHL17.