The Eagles’ Super Bowl Rings Pay Tribute to “Philly Special” and Underdog Masks

PHILADELPHIA, PA - On Thursday night, at a private, historic ceremony held outside Lincoln Financial Field, the Super Bowl LII Champions, along with Eagles' coaches and staff, were presented with their Super Bowl rings.
The Philadelphia Eagles organization, along with Chairman and CEO of the team, Jeffrey Lurie, put a ton of effort and thought into the deep symbolism behind every single aspect of the rings.
According to Lurie, players wanted, “something that was demonstrative and big and ‘blingy.’ So we embraced that concept."
On the Eagles website, they list in detail the specs of the rings and what they mean:
“For the people putting the ring on, I want them to feel a sense of pride and a love for the process. Pride in that they are a World Champion and an acknowledgment that this process, the entire season, was so much hard work, resilience, love for each other, and a sense of passion for the game. Nothing got in the way of this team. Nothing from the outside, injuries … it did not matter. Very, very few teams in any sport have lost their best player at the game’s most important position and won. It’s almost unheard of.
Here are some of the more specific details of The Ring, a version of which will be available for fans to purchase on Friday morning, along with other Eagles Super Bowl Championship jewelry:
- The 2017 Super Bowl Championship Ring is made of pure 10-karat white gold, adorned with a total of 219 diamonds and 17 rare green sapphires.
- The Eagle head logo is displayed with 52 pavé-set diamonds, signifying a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.
- The Lombardi Trophy contains 16 diamonds, one for each of the team’s 16 victories in the 2017 season.
- The 13 diamonds at the base of the trophy represent a franchise-record-tying 13 wins in the regular season.
- At the top of the Lombardi Trophy, three diamonds represent the three postseason victories. A sizeable marquise-cut diamond at the top of the trophy represents the first Super Bowl Championship.
- The bezel of the ring features a waterfall of 127 diamonds, paying tribute to the "Philly Special.” The 127 diamonds represent the sum of the jersey numbers of the three players who handled the football after the snap on the fourth-and-goal play at the 1-yard line. Running back Corey Clement, No. 30, took the direct snap, flipped the football to tight end Trey Burton, No. 88, who rolled right, and threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles, No. 9, for the touchdown.
- The ring also boasts four green sapphires to represent the franchise’s 4 NFL Championships – in 1948, 1949, 1960, and now Super Bowl LII.
- To honor the great Eagles fans, the ring includes a silhouette of Lincoln Financial Field as well as the title of the fight song, “Fly, Eagles Fly,” spelled out on the outer band of the ring.
- To recall the “Underdog” theme that galvanized the team, the City of Philadelphia, and Eagles fans in the playoffs, a dog mask is inscribed on the inside of the ring for the players and coaches.
- The bottom of the inside arbor is inscribed with each player’s signature – the first-time championship rings have ever featured engraved signatures.
- A spectacular championship ring, it also includes the team’s central mantra from the season, “We All We Got, We All We Need.” The word “family” sits below the Super Bowl LII logo and serves as a reminder of the team’s commitment and dedication to each other.