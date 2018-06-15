The Eagles’ Super Bowl Rings Pay Tribute to “Philly Special” and Underdog Masks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - On Thursday night, at a private, historic ceremony held outside Lincoln Financial Field, the Super Bowl LII Champions, along with Eagles' coaches and staff, were presented with their Super Bowl rings.

The Philadelphia Eagles organization, along with Chairman and CEO of the team, Jeffrey Lurie, put a ton of effort and thought into the deep symbolism behind every single aspect of the rings.

According to Lurie, players wanted, “something that was demonstrative and big and ‘blingy.’ So we embraced that concept."

On the Eagles website, they list in detail the specs of the rings and what they mean:

“For the people putting the ring on, I want them to feel a sense of pride and a love for the process. Pride in that they are a World Champion and an acknowledgment that this process, the entire season, was so much hard work, resilience, love for each other, and a sense of passion for the game. Nothing got in the way of this team. Nothing from the outside, injuries … it did not matter. Very, very few teams in any sport have lost their best player at the game’s most important position and won. It’s almost unheard of. “For the fans, I think they will react incredibly. It’s their ring, too. The wearers of the ring were the performers and the members of the organization. But you’re wearing it on behalf of Eagles fans everywhere in the world. It’s more of a trophy than a classic ring. It’s emblematic of something magical. It’s something to be really proud of.”