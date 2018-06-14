Residents in Wilkes-Barre Cleaning Up After Severe Storm

Residents around Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania are cleaning up major damage after a line of severe storms moved through Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area.

Buildings around that area were completely ripped apart. Several cars flipped right over.

There are reports of several buildings that have collapsed.

Police have shut down several roads in parts of that area.

There is no word on how many people have been injured or if there are any fatalities.

