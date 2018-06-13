Six Flags Great Adventure Opens 7-Story CYBORG Cyber Spin Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON, NJ -- On Wednesday morning, PHL17's Matt Alba was one of the first people to try out Six Flag Great Adventure's newest ride, the CYBORG Cyber Spin.

Inspired by the movement of a gyroscope, CYBORG Cyber Spin delivers an unrelenting and intense anti-gravity experience as it whirls guests on three axes high above the ground.

“Six Flags Great Adventure is thrilled to launch its newest innovation, an unparalleled, hi-tech ride unlike anything our guests have ever seen or experienced,” said Park President, John Winkler. “CYBORG Cyber Spin is the first-of-its-kind in the world, and the perfect addition to our renowned collection of record-breaking attractions. Our new Metropolis section is now home to the most futuristic, jaw-dropping thrill ride in the park.”

Themed to Super Hero CYBORG of the JUSTICE LEAGUE, it features a unique, revolutionary triple box design. It allows the gondola to spin around three separate axes while rotating forward, backwards and sideways simultaneously at up to 70 feet in the air for intense and continuous movement. Seated 24 across with over-the-shoulder harnesses, riders will experience a thrilling combination of negative and positive gravitational forces. By night, this bold, new attraction promises to light up the New Jersey skies beckoning thrill seekers from near and far.

Six Flags officials say riders will never get the same ride twice as the ride also has unpredictable flips!

Well that was epic! Was the first reporter of the morning to test out the #CYBORGCyberSpin at @SFGrAdventure @phl17 pic.twitter.com/Uuksk3qllU — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) June 13, 2018