Old City’s Ardiente Mixes Up Drinks For Father’s Day

Our friends from Old City’s newest hot spot, Ardiente, came to the studio to show us how to make some delicious summertime cocktails that are also dad-approved.

Ardiente's bar manager, Katie Loeb, and bartender Kari Rosenfeld showed PHL17's Chandler Lutz how to make the perfect drinks that Dad is guaranteed to love.

Their instagram-worthy, Pisco Sour, is super refreshing. It combines lemon/lime, simple syrup, grape-based brandy, egg whites (for foaminess) and blue curacao.

Sazarac is a coffee syrup based drink blended with rye whiskey and chocolate bitters in a frosted glass. It's topped with an orange twist, and it can be lit on fire for an added kick or left as is!

Five Spice Sangria... well nothing says summer like sangria! It's made with asian pears, apples and oranges.

For more on Ardiente, check out @ArdientePhilly.