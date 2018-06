Wawa added some new, colorful items to their secret menu.

Rainbow bagels and iced drinks are now available on Wawa's secret menu.

The menu graced stores earlier this year as a celebration of Wawa's 54th anniversary. At the time, it featured a birthday cake milkshake and smoothie. Right now there's no word on how long these new items will stick around.

To access the secret menu go to the ordering kiosk, click the Wawa goose at the bottom left of the screen and then the menu will open.